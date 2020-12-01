Sharon Erieau
Oconto - Sharon Erieau, 79, Oconto, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2020 at Bellin Hospital, Green Bay. Sharon was born December 8, 1940 in Oconto to the late Alfred and Pauline (Heroux) Zimmerman. She married Duane Erieau on November 14, 1959. The most important thing in Sharon's life was her love of the Lord Jesus Christ, her husband and her family. She was a member of Oconto Gospel Chapel.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 61 years, Duane Erieau; children, Debbie Hogan and John Hogan, Tim (Darlene) Erieau, Tom (Heidi) Erieau, Shelly McLeod; two sisters, Connie (Robert) Martineau, Marie Rose; three brothers, Richard Zimmerman, David (Sandy) Zimmerman, Tom (Lori) Zimmerman; fourteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Rose and a sister-in-law, Kate Zimmerman.
Grave side services will be conducted 3 PM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Peter Dorn officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
