1/1
Sharon Erieau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Erieau

Oconto - Sharon Erieau, 79, Oconto, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2020 at Bellin Hospital, Green Bay. Sharon was born December 8, 1940 in Oconto to the late Alfred and Pauline (Heroux) Zimmerman. She married Duane Erieau on November 14, 1959. The most important thing in Sharon's life was her love of the Lord Jesus Christ, her husband and her family. She was a member of Oconto Gospel Chapel.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 61 years, Duane Erieau; children, Debbie Hogan and John Hogan, Tim (Darlene) Erieau, Tom (Heidi) Erieau, Shelly McLeod; two sisters, Connie (Robert) Martineau, Marie Rose; three brothers, Richard Zimmerman, David (Sandy) Zimmerman, Tom (Lori) Zimmerman; fourteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Rose and a sister-in-law, Kate Zimmerman.

Grave side services will be conducted 3 PM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Peter Dorn officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gallagher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved