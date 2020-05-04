|
Sharon J. Rouer
Green Bay - Sharon J. Rouer, 68, Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born January 20, 1952, daughter to Edward and Bernice Mount. She grew up in Oconto Falls, and graduated from there in 1970. Sharon was formerly married to Thomas J. Rouer, and she was employed as a CNA in the past.
Sharon was proud of her family and enjoyed spending time with grandchildren. She had 2 cats that she loved. She also enjoyed playing bingo and baking, and was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers.
She is survived by her mother, Bernice Mount; daughter, Becca Marauskis and her longtime boyfriend, Nick Meyer, Green Bay; son, Jonathan Rouer and his wife, Yasmin Rouer, Coleman, WI; and her 2 grandchildren, Zoey and Cannon.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Edward; 2 sisters, Karen and Judy; former husband, Thomas, and a granddaughter, Adia.
A Memorial will be held at a later time.
Special thanks to the Aurora Cancer Team and Unity Hospice.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from May 4 to May 13, 2020