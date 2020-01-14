|
Sheila Hamann
Oconto - Sheila Rae (Wilson) Hamann, 56, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at home with her family at her side after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born to the late Ron & Donna Wilson on September 26, 1963 and was raised in the Crivitz area. She was a 1982 graduate of Crivitz High School, and graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a Bachelors degree in elementary education. She taught at various schools, her most recent at Saint Joseph School in Green Bay. She loved teaching and watching children learn.
She married Kevin Hamann on July 2, 1988 at St. Mary's Church, Crivitz. They resided in various locations until they made their home in Oconto, WI. They have two children, twins, Steven and Amanda.
Sheila enjoyed watching and attending Brewer games, traveling, walking and reading. She loved spending time with her family and her puppy, Lacey. Sheila had a deep faith in God and was a loyal servant of the Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin, her children, Steven & Amanda and sisters, Melissa Kamps (Steve Brault), Brenda (Steve) Gauthier, Rhonda (Frank) Shubert, and Theresa (Ted) Voss, her sister-in-law, Kathy (Rob) Osterberg, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother & father-in-law.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, from 9-11 at Saint Mary Church, Crivitz. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11.
The family extends their thanks to the Bellin Infusion Room in Oconto for their care and compassion during her illness. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home in Crivitz assisted the family.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22, 2020