Services
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
1025 Margaret Street
Woodruff, WI 54568
(715) 439-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherrine Kampo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherrine "Sherry" Kampo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherrine "Sherry" Kampo Obituary
Sherrine "Sherry" Kampo

Woodruff - Sherrine "Sherry" Kampo, age 81 of Woodruff, WI died on Monday, October 21st at Bellin Health Oconto Hospital in Oconto, WI. Sherry was born on December 3, 1937. She taught school for many years and worked for attorney John Houlihan for many years before retiring.

She is survived by her sisters Rosann Coel of Oconto, WI and Cora Van Donsel of Green Bay and sister in law Laila Vanderbush of Green Bay and by nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ralph (Rosemary) Vanderbush.

Funeral Mass for Sherry will be held on Friday, October 25th at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff, WI with a visitation from 10:00 am till time of service. Inurnment will take place at Oconto Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherrine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now