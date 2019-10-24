|
Sherrine "Sherry" Kampo
Woodruff - Sherrine "Sherry" Kampo, age 81 of Woodruff, WI died on Monday, October 21st at Bellin Health Oconto Hospital in Oconto, WI. Sherry was born on December 3, 1937. She taught school for many years and worked for attorney John Houlihan for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her sisters Rosann Coel of Oconto, WI and Cora Van Donsel of Green Bay and sister in law Laila Vanderbush of Green Bay and by nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ralph (Rosemary) Vanderbush.
Funeral Mass for Sherry will be held on Friday, October 25th at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff, WI with a visitation from 10:00 am till time of service. Inurnment will take place at Oconto Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, 2019