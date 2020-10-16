1/1
Shirley Retzlaff
Shirley Retzlaff

Oconto - Shirley Ann Retzlaff, 85, passed away on October 14, 2020. Shirley was born on April 2, 1935 to the late Carl and Helen Retzlaff. When her parents passed away in 1987, a few years later she made her second home at the Archie and Mary Pecha residence. When they passed, Cindy Pecha became care giver and legal guardian for the past eight years. Shirley enjoyed bingo, slots, and car rides, as well as, Mickey Mouse, Lawrence Welk, peanut butter sandwiches and orange pop.

Shirley is survived by nieces and nephews, Pecha family, Trever family, and her kitty, Buttons. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn and Jean, and a brother, Ron.

Grave side services for Shirley will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.

We especially want to thank Cindy Pecha for all the care given to Shirley. Also, thanks to Oconto Rescue, Bellin Hospital, Oconto, and Bellin Hospital ICU in Green Bay for the wonderful, compassionate care given to Shirley during her last hours.






Published in Oconto County Reporter from Oct. 16 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
