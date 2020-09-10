Stephanie LeBreck
Hilliard, OH - Stephanie LeBreck, age 64, of Hilliard, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Stephanie enjoyed spending time with her family and loved doing puzzles and crafts. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann LeBreck; sister, Lori (John) McClung; and granddaughter Addisyn Spurlock. She is survived by her father Dwayne (Jane) LeBreck; her children; Taunya (T.J.) Spurlock, and Chelsea (Trey) Thurman; ex-husband Jon Holkenborg; brothers, Steven (Lynn) LeBreck, and Michael LeBreck; Grandchildren, Marissa, Kayla, David, Harley (Hailee), Dallas, Austin, and one grandbaby on the way, and one great-grandchild on the way Adeline. The family will receive friends at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH, 43026, Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 11 AM-1:00 PM with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 PM. Please visit www.Tiddfuneralservice.com
