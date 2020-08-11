1/1
Steven Robert Schilawski
1957 - 2020
Steven Robert Schilawski

Oconto - Steven Robert Schilawski, 63, died at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1957 in Green Bay to Carlyle and Helen (Karnopp) Schilawski. On June 5, 1998, Steve married Shannon McDougal.

He was a Journeyman Carpenter by trade and also created many beautiful pieces for family and friends. Steve touched so many lives not only by personality, but by his skillset of being a carpenter. He enjoyed working on the renovations of Lambeau Field and many other places, personally and professionally throughout Wisconsin. Steve was loved and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Shannon; they were together for 33 years. Shannon and his daughter, Danielle were the highlight of his life. Steve enjoyed any and everything as long as they were all together, especially traveling to Florida, which was his favorite. He enjoyed motorcycling, snowmobiling, boating and camping with his family and his life-long friend, Scott Wagner, and hunting with his friend, Jack DeBauche. Steve also enjoyed watching his daughter, Danielle, play sports throughout her grade school and college career.

In addition to his wife, Shannon, Steve is further survived by his mother, Helen Claire Schilawski; his mother-in-law, Linda Holt; his children, Danielle Schilawski (fiancé, JJ Borseth), Michelle Schilawski, Steven Schilawski, Tiffaney Smith; brothers, Lonnie (Diane) Moens, Daniel Schilawski; sister, Victoria (Stan) Kurowski; grandchildren, Scott Dudzik, Alex Schilawski, Christopher Westphal, Kanye LaFountain; brother-in-law, Chad (Susan) McDougal; nephews, Aidan, Ian, Phin; niece, Bailey; special aunts Kathy McDougal and Jan Blumreich; and special family friend, Merry Perkins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carlyle "Cully" Schilawski; and his father-in-law, Phillip "Jay" McDougal.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for their kind and compassionate care shown to Steve.




Published in Oconto County Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19, 2020.
