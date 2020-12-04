Sue LawrenceOconto - Sue Lawrence 73 of Oconto passed away on December 2, 2020 with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to the late Edward and Lorraine Zivotsky on May 28, 1947 in Kenosha. She graduated from Pewaukee High School in 1965. After school Sue married the love of her life Gene Lawrence on February 5, 1966. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and a 48 year member of the Oconto Yacht Club. Sue was known for her outgoing personality and made many friends in the community. She is survived by her loving husband Gene of 54 years, two sons Steven (Tamra) and Michael (Cecilia Potts) Lawrence and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles Zivotsky. Services will be held at a later date. Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home is assisting the family.