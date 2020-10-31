1/1
Theodore W. "Ted" Roscoe
Theodore "Ted" W. Roscoe

Kelly Lake - Theodore W. Roscoe

"I was born Jan. 2, 1935 and I died October 30, 2020. A lot has happened to me between those two dates. My parents were Walter and Luella (Potter) Roscoe of Bay City, Michigan. Wonderful, loving parents. I went to school at St. Joseph for 14 years (the nuns liked me). After graduation, I entered the U.S. Army during the end of the Korean War, serving in Chinon, France as a Med Tech.

After the service, I enrolled at Central Michigan University on the Korean G.I. Bill. I was there for seven and a half years (no degree). While there I was affiliated with Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, Veterans Club, and the CMU wrestling team. While at school, I worked at New York Central Railroad, Wenonah Beach Amusement Park and some construction jobs. Next came 24 years at Bay City Chevrolet GMC in management. I then took early retirement and started annual trips to Florida. There I met a widow from Wisconsin, Corinne Blazek, the love of my life. After four years, we were married (best move of my life). Then traveling from our home on beautiful Kelly Lake in the summer to our winter home in Naples, FL. The best of two worlds. We also traveled extensively, foreign and domestic. What wonderful times together.

Life has been a wonderful journey and the best is yet to come.

This I will remember when the best of life is through; "the best thing I've ever done is simply loving you, Corinne."

Ted is survived by his wife of 23 years, Corinne; a nephew Mark Roscoe; a niece, Lloy Page; his sister-in-law, Norma Roscoe; one grandnephew and two grandnieces. He is also survived by three step-children; Debra (Daniel) Coopman, David (Glenda) Blazek and Diane (Jeffrey) Gordon; eight step-grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Colleen (Ed) Gregorich; one brother-in-law, Fred Kopatz; one step brother-in-law, Bill (Nancy) Kamke; two step sisters-in-law, Mavis Blazek and Nonie Dobratz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Joe, and a close uncle, Frank Potter.

A funeral service for immediate family only will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 2 p.m. at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church. The service will also be broadcast on radio frequency in the church parking lot. Military burial following at Hickory Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church and Home Respite Care, Inc.








Published in Oconto County Reporter from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
