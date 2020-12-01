Thomas Dale Beck
Sobieski - Thomas Dale Beck, 69, Sobieski, passed away in Wausau, WI on November 24, 2020 from injuries received from a fall at home on July 29, 2020. He was born July 25, 1951 in Spencer, Iowa to Ralph and Dorothy (Scott) Beck. A 1969 graduate of Clay Central High School, Tom went on to Dubuque Theological Seminary and was ordained a minister in the Presbyterian Church. He later attended Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA as a doctoral candidate. He was called to serve several churches in Iowa (Zwingli, Winfield) and Wisconsin (Shawano, Green Bay, Oconto). On May 28, 1988 he was united in marriage to Julie Zimmerman at the First Presbyterian Church in Winneconne, WI.
Tom enjoyed traveling, especially his trip to Israel, mission trip to New York City, the family RV adventure to Yellowstone, Hawaii with good friends Beverly and Jed Schacht, and in recent years discovering the beauty of Belize. In his younger days, he performed at the Mielke Theater in Shawano (where he met Julie on the yellow brick road), liked cruising in his boat around Shawano Lake and was a terror on the ski slopes of the UP.
He is survived by his wife, Julie, and 4 children: Matthew and Jennifer Beck and sons Alec Miller (Colorado) and Jackson Beck (Meridian, ID), Mark and Stephanie Beck (Boise, ID), Michael and ReAnne Beck and daughters Sydney, Ila, and Evelyn (Fort Worth, TX), Madison and Tyler Prochow and son, Beckett (Mukwonago, WI) and former wife Jan. He is further survived by his mother, Dorothy Beck (Spencer, IA), his mother-in-law, Ila Zimmerman (Palm Desert, CA) sister, Linda Maske and her son Aaron and his children (Spencer, IA), brother, Dennis Beck (Spencer, IA), and niece Jennifer Loftus and her children (Sioux Falls, SD).
Tom was preceded in death by his father Ralph Beck, father-in-law Myrle Zimmerman, brother Norman Beck, daughter Mackensie, brother-in-law Dave Maske, nephew Nathan Beck, and his faithful companion Exodus.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a future date when it is safe for all who wish to attend. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
.
So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen.
2 Corinthians 4:16-18