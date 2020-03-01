|
Trent Gregory Maloney
Oconto Falls - Trent Gregory Maloney, 9, Oconto Falls, died Friday morning, February 28, 2020 at Children's Hospital of Milwaukee, following complications from cardiac arrest he suffered 5 weeks earlier. Trent was born Monday, November 1, 2010 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee to Gregory and Randi (Grove) Maloney. He was currently a third grade student at Oconto Falls Elementary.
Trent participated in the Little Hearts for Life event to benefit Children's Hospital of WI. He also enjoyed his Hot Wheels collection, playing baseball with the Oconto Falls Rec League, basketball with the Oconto Falls Hoops Club and started golfing with his Dad this past summer. Trent was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Survivors are his parents, Greg and Randi Maloney, Oconto Falls; his big sister, Madeline "Sissy" (12), paternal grandparents, Bob "PaPa" and Laurie "Nan" Maloney, Oconto Falls; maternal grandparents, Marshall and Karen (Weed) Grove, Ogdensburg, WI; paternal great grandmothers, Joan Peterson, Oconto Falls; Yvonne Poirier, Green Bay; maternal great grandmother, Rose Weed, Ogdensburg; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfathers, Ronald "Swede" Peterson on June 7, 2019 and Patrick Maloney, maternal great grandparents Edwin Weed and Inga and Walter Grove and his favorite K-9 companion Blaze.
Visitation will take place 3-8pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls. Visitation will continue after 9am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the church until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 11am Saturday at the church with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Cremation will follow with burial of the urn in Pine Hill Cemetery, Town of Spruce. All those attending Trent's services are encouraged to wear Oconto Falls Panther clothing or the sports apparel of their favorite team.
For those who were fortunate to know Trent, you knew that he was a kind, smart, happy and caring young man. He was always the voice of reason and could make anyone laugh with his extremely contagious giggle.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Mar. 1 to Mar. 11, 2020