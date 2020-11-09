Vera Caebe



Peshtigo - Vera Lou Caebe, 88, of Peshtigo, passed away, November 8, 2020.



Born December 13, 1931, she married Donald E. Caebe December 26, 1951. He preceded her in death June 5, 2011. Vera was a faithful member of the Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and outdoor activities at the family cabin.



Vera is survived by, a son, Kenneth (Susan Seidl) Caebe of Oconto; 2 grandchildren, Jessica (fiancé Michael McPherson) Jashinsky and Melissa (Corey) Polzin; 3 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jadyn and Carson.



Along with her husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by, a son Patrick Caebe and daughter-in-law, Joanne Caebe.



Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, November 14th, at Zion Lutheran Church in Peshtigo, from 10:00 am until time of services at 11:00 am with Pastor Luke Myslik officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Peshtigo. Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.









