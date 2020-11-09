1/1
Vera Caebe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera Caebe

Peshtigo - Vera Lou Caebe, 88, of Peshtigo, passed away, November 8, 2020.

Born December 13, 1931, she married Donald E. Caebe December 26, 1951. He preceded her in death June 5, 2011. Vera was a faithful member of the Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and outdoor activities at the family cabin.

Vera is survived by, a son, Kenneth (Susan Seidl) Caebe of Oconto; 2 grandchildren, Jessica (fiancé Michael McPherson) Jashinsky and Melissa (Corey) Polzin; 3 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jadyn and Carson.

Along with her husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by, a son Patrick Caebe and daughter-in-law, Joanne Caebe.

Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, November 14th, at Zion Lutheran Church in Peshtigo, from 10:00 am until time of services at 11:00 am with Pastor Luke Myslik officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Peshtigo. Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Nov. 9 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berth and Rosenthal
331 Ellis Avenue
Peshtigo, WI 54157
715-582-3834
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berth and Rosenthal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved