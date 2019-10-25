Services
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
121 Chicago Street
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-2133
Virginia Lee Colton

Virginia Lee Colton

Oconto - Virginia Lee Colton, 98, Oconto, formerly of De Pere, died peacefully Sat Oct 12, 2019 at her residence. She was born Aug 8, 1921 in Hastings, NE to James W. and Grace (English) Colton. Virginia lived a full and active life and made many friends through the years. She is survived by extended family and friends. A prayer service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Cook Avenue, Oconto, on Thursday Oct 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019
