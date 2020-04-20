Services
Wayne Dansereau Obituary
Wayne Dansereau

Oconto Falls - Wayne Harold Dansereau, 70, Oconto Falls, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Wayne was born June 24, 1949 in Ware, Massachusetts to the late Harold and Ann (Luscomb) Dansereau. Wayne was hard working and dedicated employee, and he showed it, to Saputo Cheese, Inc. and considered them as a second family. Wayne was a brine room attendant and his room was spotless. He began working there August 25, 1979 and retired on August 4, 2015. Wayne loved fishing and spending time with family. He helped his neighbors out by cutting their lawn and snow blowing for them. His favorite time was eating out, especially at Penguin Restaurant and Falls Family Restaurant. They knew him by his first name and what he wanted.

Wayne is survived by a sister, Christine DesJarlais; two brothers, Robert (Mary) Dansereau, Steve Dansereau; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Norb DesJarlais

Due to current restriction, services are private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.

A special thank you to Dr. Wittman and the his staff for the care given to Wayne.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Apr. 20 to Apr. 29, 2020
