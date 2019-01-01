National Spotlight - Slideshow
Ross Perot
Billionaire and independent presidential candidate in 1992 and ‘96
Recent Obituaries
Past Month
Klostermann, Viola Mary (Thole) Manchester, IA
Gann, Joshua Gerald Hazleton, IA
Olseon, Deloris Postville, IA
Claxton, Ruth Elizabeth (Poage) Mahtomedi, MN
Streif, Leona West Union, IA
Abbott, Roland L. "Ron" Oelwein, IA
Phillips, John B. Wadena, IA
Collins, Mitzi L. (Aalderks) Independence, IA
Krapfl, Carol Ann (Sellner) Manchester, IA
Moellers, Theresa Mary West Union, IA
Brown, Harvey Wayne Westgate, IA
Ogdahl, Charles "Chuck" Independence, IA
Wedemeier, Allan Maynard, IA
Holmes, Charles A. Elkader, IA
Murray-John, Gordon Scott Maynard, IA
Rippon, William LeRoy Manchester, IA
Kirby, Marie Roth Des Moines, IA
Torkelson, Mary Elgin, IA
Dede, Donald Dean Manchester, IA
Chase, Ernestine S. (Hope) Oelwein, IA
Phillips, Paul Perry Colesburg, IA
Sefert, Phil Jacksonville, FL
Wolfe, Vicky Jo (Fox) Waukon, IA
Zeimet, Goldie New Albin, IA
Brockmeyer, Carol Jane (Atwater) Manchester, IA
Hayes, Kay Louise (Everly) Aurora, IA
Sanders, Gladys Lucille (Lageschulte) Oelwein, IA
Zweibohmer, Loretta Ossian, IA
Cruz Jr., Alejandro Oelwein, IA
Menne, Linus West Union, IA
Wilbur, Kenneth Lee "Ken" Abilene, TX
Wright, Russell David Monona, IA
Holland, NEva M. (Littlejohn) Independence, IA
Wason, Eleanor June (Guritz) Fairbank, IA
Frieden, Charles "Chuck" Elgin, IA
Fuelling, Roger Elmer Louis Monona, IA
SCribner, Mary Alice (Snyder) Independence, IA
Britten, Chasity Jo Cresco, IA
Conner, Roger Dean Fayette, IA
Kahrs, Kenneth James "Ken" Arlington, IA
