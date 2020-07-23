1/1
Ace Alan Reaves
2010 - 2020

OELWEIN - Ace A. Reaves, 9, of Oelwein, died Sunday morning, July 19, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be 10:30?a.m. Friday, July 24, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein with Pastor Rick Johnson officiating.
Visitation will be 4-8?p.m. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask at the funeral home. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone.
Ace Alan Reaves was born Dec. 27, 2010 in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Zachary Alan and Robyn Jane (Markin) Reaves. He attended Oelwein Community Schools and would have been in the fourth grade this fall.
Ace enjoyed baseball, football, swimming and riding his bike and playing X Box with his best friend, Louis.
Ace is survived by his mother: Robyn Reaves of Oelwein; sister: Akira Wagenknecht of Oelwein; 3 brothers: Malaki Wagenknecht, Corbin Wagenknecht and Ryker Reaves all of Oelwein; paternal grandparents: Penny Reaves of Dubuque and Chris and Barbara Reaves of Winthrop; maternal grandfather: Ray Markin of Oelwein; maternal grandmother: Carol Markin of Independence; paternal great grandmother: Cheryl Barth of Oelwein; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father on Jan. 2, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 24, 2020
To Cheryl & the entire Reaves family, our deepest sympathy goes out to each & everyone of you. Wishing you peace, comfort, courage & lots of love through this time of sorrow.
Deb & Jim Harkness
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Aunt Mary &Uncle Gary Smith
Family
July 23, 2020
Prayers to all of the family and friends.
Tami Brownlee
Family
July 22, 2020
Robyn and family,
My heart goes out to you during this difficult time. Praying that you will experience God's comfort and peace that only He can give. Love. Carol
Carol Schnor
Friend
July 22, 2020
Prayers for family and Little Sweet Ace, Rest in peace. May God Bless you.

Thomas and Pat Stammeyer
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sincere sympathy
Kurt & Mary Lou Cosselman
Friend
July 22, 2020
My prayers are being offered up for your whole family. Ace was a wonderful boy, always a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. I so enjoyed my time as his music teacher. I’m going to miss his sweet little voice.
Tara Ketoff
Teacher
July 22, 2020
This just breaks my heart! I can't express how sorry I am for the loss of your son. gone much too soon - and now, where all the innocents are - in the arms of God.
You have my deepest sympathy - to all your family..
Mary Anne Knight
Friend
July 22, 2020
Ace, we are going to so miss your smile, your laughter, your arguing with your brothers, your joking words back and forth with our family from across the road. You were dear to our hearts and hope now you are at peace with your dad! We miss you both and pray for strength as our lives go on without you in it. God bless little man!❤
Deena Smock
Neighbor
