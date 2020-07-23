OELWEIN - Ace A. Reaves, 9, of Oelwein, died Sunday morning, July 19, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be 10:30?a.m. Friday, July 24, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein with Pastor Rick Johnson officiating.
Visitation will be 4-8?p.m. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask at the funeral home. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone.
Ace Alan Reaves was born Dec. 27, 2010 in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Zachary Alan and Robyn Jane (Markin) Reaves. He attended Oelwein Community Schools and would have been in the fourth grade this fall.
Ace enjoyed baseball, football, swimming and riding his bike and playing X Box with his best friend, Louis.
Ace is survived by his mother: Robyn Reaves of Oelwein; sister: Akira Wagenknecht of Oelwein; 3 brothers: Malaki Wagenknecht, Corbin Wagenknecht and Ryker Reaves all of Oelwein; paternal grandparents: Penny Reaves of Dubuque and Chris and Barbara Reaves of Winthrop; maternal grandfather: Ray Markin of Oelwein; maternal grandmother: Carol Markin of Independence; paternal great grandmother: Cheryl Barth of Oelwein; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father on Jan. 2, 2020.