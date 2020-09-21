1/
Adorine Ann (Heims) Kaiser
1934 - 2020
April 3, 1934 - Sept. 20, 2020
MANCHESTER - Adorine Ann Kaiser, 86, of Manchester, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Marietta's Place in Manchester. She was born April 3, 1934, at Delhi to Ben and Gertrude (Polfer) Heims. Marriage: to Robert Kaiser, June 10, 1952 at Delhi (d. April 9, 2006). Survivors: four daughters, Kathy, Twyla, Laura, Leanne, 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, a great, great-grandson, four siblings, a sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30?a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Interment in the church cemetery.
Visitation: 3-7?p.m. Tuesday, and 9-10?a.m. Wednesday, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and church.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
SEP
23
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
