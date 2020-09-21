April 3, 1934 - Sept. 20, 2020
MANCHESTER - Adorine Ann Kaiser, 86, of Manchester, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Marietta's Place in Manchester. She was born April 3, 1934, at Delhi to Ben and Gertrude (Polfer) Heims. Marriage: to Robert Kaiser, June 10, 1952 at Delhi (d. April 9, 2006). Survivors: four daughters, Kathy, Twyla, Laura, Leanne, 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, a great, great-grandson, four siblings, a sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30?a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Interment in the church cemetery.
Visitation: 3-7?p.m. Tuesday, and 9-10?a.m. Wednesday, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and church.