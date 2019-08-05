Home

Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Alva William "Junior" Hahn


1938 - 2019
Alva William "Junior" Hahn Obituary
MANCHESTER - Alva William "Junior" Hahn, 81, of Manchester passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.
He was born on May 3, 1938, in Manchester, the son of Alva and Alice (Greene) Hahn.
Junior was raised and educated in the Manchester area, and graduated in 1956 from Manchester High School. On Aug. 13, 1958, Junior was united in marriage to Carol Lubben. Six children were blessed to this union.
Visitation will be 4-8?p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa.
A private inurnment will be at Oakland Cemetery, in Manchester.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 5, 2019
