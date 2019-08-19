Home

Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Congregational Church
Manchester,, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Congregational Church
Manchester,, IA
View Map
Alvin Harold Miller


1932 - 2019
Alvin Harold Miller Obituary
MANCHESTER - Alvin Harold Miller, 86, of Manchester, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 22, 1932, in Manchester, to Harold J. and Helen E. (Bergren) Miller and later, Beth Miller. Military: U.S. Navy, 1951-55. Founder, owner of Tri-State Engineers, 1964-2002. Marriage: Oct. 15, 1981 to Jan Mead on Maui, Hawaii. Survivors: wife Jan, children Jessica, Mattson, Denise, Craig, Dana, 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings.
Memorial service with military rites will be 11?a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Community Congregational Church, Manchester, with the Rev. David Grandon officiating. Visitation is 2-7?p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, and 10-11?a.m. Thursday at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 19, 2019
