HAWKEYE -- Andrea Rose, 38, of Hawkeye, died on Saturday, March 23.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union, with Rev. Margaret Yackel-Juleen as the officiant.
Visitation will follow the Celebration of Life until 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union.
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation of West Union is helping the family with arrangements.
Burnham-Wood Funeral Home - West Union
212 East Elm Street
West Union, IA 52175
563-422-3615
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 27, 2019