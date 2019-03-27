Mrs. Andrea Rose

Obituary

HAWKEYE -- Andrea Rose, 38, of Hawkeye, died on Saturday, March 23.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union, with Rev. Margaret Yackel-Juleen as the officiant.

Visitation will follow the Celebration of Life until 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union.

Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation of West Union is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 27, 2019
