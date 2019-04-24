ST. LUCAS - Arlene Bodensteiner, 89, of St. Lucas, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union.
Visitation will be 3-7?p.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Luke Catholic Church, St. Lucas, with a 7?p.m. scripture service with Deacon Jim presiding. There will also be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church Saturday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10?a.m. Saturday, April 27, at St. Luke Catholic Church, with the Rev. Aaron Junge as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, is helping the family with arrangement.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 24, 2019