WEST UNION -- Arlene Crider, 87, of Eldorado, died Friday, March 22 at Maple Crest Manor, Fayette.
Visitation will be Friday, March 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, and one hour before services at the church on Saturday.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado with Rev. Ginny Olson as the officiant.
Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery, West Union.
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union is helping the family with the arrangements.
Burnham-Wood Funeral Home - West Union
212 East Elm Street
West Union, IA 52175
563-422-3615
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 26, 2019