Obituary Guest Book View Sign

OELWEIN - Barbara Ann Hummel, 65, of Oelwein, passed away at Covenant Hospital in Waterloo on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 6, 1954, at the Oelwein Hospital to Wayne and Janet (Shaw) Hummel. Barbara was raised and educated in the Volga area. She graduated in 1972, from Central Community High School in Elkader.

After high school, Barbara worked at the Highway Café in Strawberry Point. On April 29, 1979, she gave birth to her only child, Brian Hummel. Together they lived in rural Volga, and Barb worked at Atwood in West Union for 25 years. In her later life, she retired to the Oelwein area.

Barbara was a member of the Lutheran Church in Volga. She enjoyed sewing and reading books in her free time, but most of all she loved spoiling her grandchildren, great nieces and nephews, and great-great niece, who she adored dearly.

Survivors include her son Brian (Tami) Hummel of Strawberry and their three daughters, Mariah, Madison and Maci; brother, Randy Hummel of Hazleton; sister, Mary Kay Hummel of Oelwein, and her children, Holly (Bill) Stoler of Hazleton; Callie Kirschbaum of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and her children, great nephew, Jared White, great-nieces, Savannah Kirschbaum and Alexis Anthony, and a great-great-niece, Journee White.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Janet Hummel.

Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home in Elkader.

Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the funeral home in Elkader with interment in Hillcrest Cemetery, Volga.

Online condolences may be left with



OELWEIN - Barbara Ann Hummel, 65, of Oelwein, passed away at Covenant Hospital in Waterloo on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.She was born on February 6, 1954, at the Oelwein Hospital to Wayne and Janet (Shaw) Hummel. Barbara was raised and educated in the Volga area. She graduated in 1972, from Central Community High School in Elkader.After high school, Barbara worked at the Highway Café in Strawberry Point. On April 29, 1979, she gave birth to her only child, Brian Hummel. Together they lived in rural Volga, and Barb worked at Atwood in West Union for 25 years. In her later life, she retired to the Oelwein area.Barbara was a member of the Lutheran Church in Volga. She enjoyed sewing and reading books in her free time, but most of all she loved spoiling her grandchildren, great nieces and nephews, and great-great niece, who she adored dearly.Survivors include her son Brian (Tami) Hummel of Strawberry and their three daughters, Mariah, Madison and Maci; brother, Randy Hummel of Hazleton; sister, Mary Kay Hummel of Oelwein, and her children, Holly (Bill) Stoler of Hazleton; Callie Kirschbaum of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and her children, great nephew, Jared White, great-nieces, Savannah Kirschbaum and Alexis Anthony, and a great-great-niece, Journee White.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Janet Hummel.Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home in Elkader.Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the funeral home in Elkader with interment in Hillcrest Cemetery, Volga.Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Crematory Services

405 1St St Nw

Elkader , IA 52043

(563) 245-1113 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Oelwein Daily Register Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close