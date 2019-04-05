Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. (Hohl) Rognerud. View Sign

INDEPENDENCE - Barbara J. Rognerud, 76 of Independence, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell. She was born in Independence, Iowa, on Sept. 2, 1942, the daughter of Ralph Robert and Jane Margaret (O'Brien) Hohl. She graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1960 and then, continued her education at medical technician school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She worked at the Mental Health Institute and Peoples Memorial Hospital in Independence. She retired from the Wisconsin Home for Disabled Children in Union Grove, Wisconsin, after 30 years of employment. She was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star.

Mrs. Rognerud is survived by her brother, Jake Hohl of Cheyenne, Wyo., 2 nieces, Stacy (John) Hoban of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Jaime (Jamie) Hohl of Denver, Colo., 1 aunt, Marlys Templeton of Clear Lake, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30?a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the White Funeral Home in Independence, with the Rev. Sue Ann Raymond officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation from 4-7?p.m. Friday, April 5, at the funeral home where an O.E.S. service begins at 6?p.m. Online condolences may be left at INDEPENDENCE - Barbara J. Rognerud, 76 of Independence, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell. She was born in Independence, Iowa, on Sept. 2, 1942, the daughter of Ralph Robert and Jane Margaret (O'Brien) Hohl. She graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1960 and then, continued her education at medical technician school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She worked at the Mental Health Institute and Peoples Memorial Hospital in Independence. She retired from the Wisconsin Home for Disabled Children in Union Grove, Wisconsin, after 30 years of employment. She was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star.Mrs. Rognerud is survived by her brother, Jake Hohl of Cheyenne, Wyo., 2 nieces, Stacy (John) Hoban of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Jaime (Jamie) Hohl of Denver, Colo., 1 aunt, Marlys Templeton of Clear Lake, and many cousins.She was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands.Funeral services will be held at 10:30?a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the White Funeral Home in Independence, with the Rev. Sue Ann Raymond officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.Friends may call for visitation from 4-7?p.m. Friday, April 5, at the funeral home where an O.E.S. service begins at 6?p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. Funeral Home White Funeral Home

400 First Street West

Independence , IA 50644

(319) 334-2595 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Oelwein Daily Register Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close