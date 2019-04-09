MARQUETTE - Beth Abel, 35, of Marquette, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Crossing Rivers Health, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
A Celebration of Life will be 11?a.m. to 3?p.m. Saturday, April 13, at The Barn Restaurant in Prairie du Chien. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
If unable to attend memorial cards may be sent to: Terre Abel, Box 262, Marquette, Iowa 52168
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, is helping the family with arrangements.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
625 Main St
Mc Gregor, IA 52157
(563) 873-3551
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 9, 2019