ELKADER - Betty Ardis Landis, 61, of Elkader, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Copper Creek Assisted Living in West Union. Betty was born Dec. 12, 1958 to Albert and LaVon (Watson) Roepke in Manchester, Iowa. She graduated from Oelwein High School.

On Oct. 17, 1984, Betty was united in marriage with Bruce Landis. They raised their six children in Elkader. Betty was active in many local organizations but most of all Betty was a wife and mother. She loved her home, her children and grandchildren, and the many activities in which they were involved.

Betty is survived by her husband, Bruce Landis; their six children, Adam (Nicole) Landis and daughter Isabella; Bridget Landis and children Gabrielle, Michael, Nicholas, Olivia, Charlotte, and Alexander; Elaine (Jeremy) Bossard and sons Jack and James; Claire (Jason Walczyk) Landis; Sophia Landis; and Evan (Robin) Landis; two brothers, Michael Roepke and Richard (Barb) Roepke, three sisters, Kathy (Jim) Keasler, Marilyn (Al) Braaten, and Ruth (Jim) Nelson.

A private family service will be held at 11?a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Friends and family are invited to live stream the service. A link will be posted on the Leonard-Grau website.

Memorials may be sent to Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader or Clayton County Conservation.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader, is assisting the family with arrangements.

