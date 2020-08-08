1/
Betty Jean (Martens) Knipper
1929 - 2020
EDGEWOOD, Iowa - Betty Jean Knipper, 90, of Edgewood, passed away on Thursday, Aug.6, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood.
She was born on September 25, 1929, in Delaware County, the daughter of Henry and Katie (Bowers) Martens.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, with the Rev. John Haugen officiating.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood with a 7:30 p.m. scripture service. Friends may also call 9-10 a.m., on Wednesday, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home.
Internment will be at St. Mark's Cemetery in Edgewood, Iowa

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 8, 2020.
