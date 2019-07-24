|
POSTVILLE - Betty Meyer, 94, of Postville, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville. There will also be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church Saturday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Postville, with the Rev. Nils de Jesus Hernandez, as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Postville Cemetery.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on July 24, 2019