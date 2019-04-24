SUMNER - Bonnie D. Fink, 82, of Sumner, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home. Bonnie Dell Nolte was born May 12, 1936 at home in Fayette County, Iowa, to Bernhard F. and Delores (Schult) Nolte. Marriage: to Richard Fink in May 1953 at Sumner and later divorced. Survivors: 3 sons, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a sister, a nephew, several great-nieces and nephews, and longtime special daughter and her 3 children.
There will be a private family service and interment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Visitation: 3-7?p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Floral Hills Funeral Home, rural Oelwein.
Memorial fund: . Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 24, 2019