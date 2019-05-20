MANCHESTER - Carol Jane Brockmeyer, 81, of Manchester, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. She was born Dec. 22, 1937, in Elkhorn, Wis., to Everett and Dorothy (Bishop) Atwater. Marriage: on Aug. 5, 1956 to Bobie Dean "Bob" Brockmeyer in Manchester (d. 2008). Survivors: 4 children, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 1 brother.
Memorial service: 10:30?a.m. Saturday, May 25, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, with inurnment in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation and celebration: noon to 2?p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
A memorial fund has been established at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 20, 2019