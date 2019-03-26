LANSING -- Charles Cletus Berns, 82, of Harpers Ferry passed away on Friday, March 15 at Thornton Manor.
Visitation will be Friday, March 29 from 4-8 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. scripture service at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, and one hour before mass at the church on Saturday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at St. Ann – St. Joseph Catholic Church, Harpers Ferry, with Rev. Moser as the Celebrant.
Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Paint Rock Cemetery in Harpers Ferry.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing is helping the family with the arrangements.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
490 Main St
Lansing, IA 52151
(563) 538-4141
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 26, 2019