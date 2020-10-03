Aug. 10, 1947 - Sept. 29, 2020

SUMNER - Cathie Ann Opperman, 73, of Sumner, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 after a lengthy illness, in her home.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, at 3?p.m. at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner with Chaplin Al Biere officiating. A public visitation will be held from 1?p.m. until service time. Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask. Anyone unable to attend is invited to stream the funeral service on S.K. Rogers Funeral Home's Facebook page.

S.K. Rogers Funeral Home of Sumner is in charge of the arrangements.

Cathie was born on Aug. 10, 1947 in Oelwein, to Donald and Mildred (Parmely) Strang. After graduating from Oelwein High School, Cathie attended Drake University in Des Moines for Music Education. Cathie loved to sing and was the lead role in many of her high school plays.

Cathie loved to travel and was very fortunate to be able to see the world with her parents when she was young. She lived in New Orleans, Louisiana for a short time and owned her own wallpaper business before moving back to Iowa to be closer to family. She was involved in many of her children's activities and was a coach in both swim team and cheerleading.

She was united in marriage to Bradley Opperman on April 14, 1989 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye. They were always together and many days you could find them fishing, camping, or on their houseboat they had in Lansing.

Cathie was a wonderful cook and was very proud of the garden she would put in each year. She was a homemaker the majority of her life and raised five perfect children, all you had to do was ask her. She loved the people in her life fiercely whether you were related to her or not.

Cathie will be dearly missed by all who knew, and continue to love her, including: her husband Brad of Sumner; five children; CDR Brett (Janelle) Fereday of Spicewood, Texas, Dr. Brian (Heidi) Fereday of Sumner, Kelly (Steve) Bose of Jesup, Colton (Grace) Opperman of La Porte City, and Bobby (Jeni) Opperman of Waterloo; brother, David (Lynn) Strang of Fountain Hills, Arizona; 12 grandchildren; Alex (Patrick) Kleman, Jake (Abbie) Fereday, Mitch (Eric) Jipson, Peyton, Jaden, and Emma Bose, Sam, Stella and Wyatt Fereday, Alayna, Ella, and Clara Opperman; two great-grandchildren; Kye and William Kleman; special friends, Helen Dettmer of Sumner and Julie Jones of Sumner; and several nieces and nephews.

Cathie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers; Robert and James Strang; and an angel baby.

Cathie's family would like to thank Unity Point Hospice for the wonderful care she received.

