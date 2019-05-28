ELKADER - Charles A. Holmes, 84, of Elkader, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be 5-7?p.m. Tuesday, May 28, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, and one hour before Mass Wednesday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30?a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the church with the Rev. John Haugen. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to MercyOne Hospital in Elkader. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 28, 2019