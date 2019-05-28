Charles A. Holmes

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Crematory Services
405 1St St Nw
Elkader, IA
52043
(563)-245-1113
Obituary
ELKADER - Charles A. Holmes, 84, of Elkader, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be 5-7?p.m. Tuesday, May 28, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, and one hour before Mass Wednesday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30?a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the church with the Rev. John Haugen. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to MercyOne Hospital in Elkader. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 28, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet University of Iowa
