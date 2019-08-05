|
|
|
EDGEWOOD - Charles Edward "Chuck" Meyers, 66, of Edgewood, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in a car-semi accident near Fairbank. He was born Aug. 20, 1952, in Edgewood, to Clyde R. and Mary Jane (Thomas) Meyers. On June 8, 1985, Chuck married Debbie Lewin at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elkport. Chuck was a driver for Silver Edge Cooperative for the last 27 years and a cherished member of the Silver Edge family.
Survivors include his wife Deb, daughter Leanne (Jared) Tucker, son Mitchell, 2 grandchildren, his mother, 4 siblings, 4 sisters- and brothers-in-law, cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation and Celebration of Life will be 2-8?p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Edgewood Locker Event Center in Edgewood, where a short prayer service led by Pastor Mike Jackson, will be held at 8?p.m. Donations will be put in a memorial fund through Community Savings Bank of Edgewood. Private interment will be held in Edgewood Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 5, 2019