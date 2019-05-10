ELGIN - Charles "Chuck" Frieden, 71, of Elgin, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Illyria Community Church, rural Elgin, and one hour before services Monday.
Funeral services will be 11?a.m. Monday, May 13, at Illyria Community Church, with Pastor Pam Reinig. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made in Chuck's honor to the Illyria Church Renovation Project. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elgin, is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 10, 2019