Charles "Chuck" Frieden

Service Information
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
200 Clermont St
Elgin, IA
52141
(563)-426-5321
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Illyria Community Church
Elgin, IA
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Illyria Community Church
Elgin, IA
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Illyria Community Church
Elgin, IA
Obituary
ELGIN - Charles "Chuck" Frieden, 71, of Elgin, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Illyria Community Church, rural Elgin, and one hour before services Monday.
Funeral services will be 11?a.m. Monday, May 13, at Illyria Community Church, with Pastor Pam Reinig. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made in Chuck's honor to the Illyria Church Renovation Project. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elgin, is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 10, 2019
