Celebration of Life
OELWEIN - Charles G. DeTimmerman, 77, of Oelwein, died on Monday evening, Dec. 30, 2019 at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein.
A Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein with the Rev. Ray Atwood officiating. Final resting place will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, with graveside military service by the U.S. Marine Corps.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church Saturday. A parish scripture service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
A memorial fund been established for Cedar Valley Hospice.
Charles Guy DeTimmerman was born on Sept. 30, 1942 in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of George L. and Maxine L. (Walker) DeTimmerman. Chuck was a member of the Oelwein Community High School class of 1961. He left high school to join the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served his country for four years. Chuck was united in marriage to Luetta Marie Bradley on July 9, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Chuck and Luetta were blessed with three children, Jerry, Tom and Jody. The family lived in various places including, 29 Palms, California; Jacksonville, North Carolina; Stanley; Marshalltown; Cabot, Arkansas and Oelwein. Chuck worked for the Chicago Great Western Railroad, Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago Northwestern Railroad and the Union Pacific Railroad for 36 years as a machinist.
Chuck was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, N.A.R.V.R.E, International Association of Machinists, Lions Club, Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post 9, Oelwein Knights of Columbus, Past President of Local 247 IAM & AW, Oelwein, Local 299 IAM & AW, Marshalltown, and Committeeman of Local 325 IAM & AW of Little Rock, Arkansas. Chuck's hobbies included weightlifting, judo, gardening and traveling. He and Luetta traveled the country with their children, always making time to visit family and friends. He was his grandchildren's biggest supporter for any activity they were involved in. Chuck was known for his enthusiastic "Husky, Husky, Husky" chant at all the games he attended. He shared his unique sense of humor with many. His grandchildren will remember his robust games of Uno and his imaginative storytelling. He could fix anything and was a master at the use of duct tape. Chuck spent many quality hours with his grandchildren, either hiking and exploring at Backbone State Park or fishing at the piers in Florida. The most important thing to Chuck was spending time with his family.
Chuck is survived by his 2 sons: Jerry (Susan) DeTimmerman of Riverview, Florida and Thomas DeTimmerman of Oelwein; daughter: Jody (Curt) Solsma of Oelwein; 6 grandchildren: Derek (Cherielyn) DeTimmerman and Matthew (Emily) DeTimmerman and John Solsma, Katy Solsma (Adam Bell), Lizzy Solsma (Alex Avis) and Christian Solsma; great grandson: Bradley DeTimmerman; sister: Elaine Goldsberry of Waterloo; brother: Pat (Trish) DeTimmerman of Adel; special cousin: Verna deTemmerman of Oelwein; many nieces, nephews and cousins; 2 sisters-in-law: Velma (Kenny) Kuehl of Farmersburg and Linda (Bob) Ohl of Coulter and a brother-in-law: Milton Bradley of Woodbridge, Oklahoma.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Luetta on April 13, 2018, 3 brothers: Michael, Robert and John and a sister: Mary Crahan.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Jan. 6, 2020