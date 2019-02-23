Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Walter "Charlie" Briddle. View Sign

ORAN - Charles "Charlie" Walter Briddle, 94, of Oran, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank, with the Rev. Paul McManus officiating. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Fairbank. A public visitation will precede the service starting at 10 a.m.

S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner is in charge of the arrangements.

He was born May 7, 1924 at home in Hudson, Iowa to James Warner and Genoa Florence (Jumper) Briddle. Charlie proudly served his country in the United States Army from August 1943 until February 1946.

Charlie was united in marriage to Darlene Wellner on Sept. 4, 1946 at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. The couple owned and operated Midway Café in Oran for a short time in 1967 and the Oran Locker from 1960 until 1969. Charlie also worked for Everett Brother's Road Construction and Viking Pump in Cedar Falls.

Charlie was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank, Fairbank American Legion and Oran Fire Department.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 72 years, Darlene; children, Karen (Steve) Hedden of Williams, Oregon, Larry (Marilyn) Briddle of Nelson, Missouri, Charles H. (Phillis) Briddle of Oran, Linda (Paul) Weidman of Waterloo, Robert (Laura) Briddle of Belleville, Illinois, and Sandy (Rusty) Elliott of Galveston, Texas; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joseph; grandson, Ryan Briddle; sister, Bertha; and brother, Paul.

