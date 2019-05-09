Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chasity Jo Britten. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRESCO - Chasity Jo Britten, 41, of Cresco, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be from 4-7?p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cresco (305 2nd Ave. W).

Graveside services will be 11?a.m. Saturday, May 11, in the Fontana Cemetery at Hazleton. The Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein is caring for Chasity and her family.

Chasity was born on April 21, 1978 in Independence, Iowa, to Charlotte Britten. She graduated from the Cresco High School with the class of 1997, and later attended and received her LPN from Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar. She was employed with Prairie View Residential Care in Cresco.

In her spare time, she enjoyed kayaking, camping, a nice bonfire, enjoying the sunshine and touring around the area. People will dearly miss her giving and caring nature. She had a great love for her family.

She is survived by two sons, Brandon Burke and Mason Heem both of Cresco; her mother, Charlotte (Dan Hansen) Treat of Preston, Minn.; her siblings, Michelle (Terry Taylor) Treat of Spring Valley, Minn., and Katie (Luke) Laganiere of Eyota, Minn.; her paternal grandparents, Gary and Josie Walrath of Oelwein; two nieces, Adalynn and Emma; and a nephew Riley.

