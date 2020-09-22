1/
Clay Devin Moser
1960 - 2020
Aug. 14, 1960 - Aug. 31, 2020
WAVERLY - Clay D. Moser, 60, of Waverly, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Waverly.
Clay's family will host a celebration of his life 1-5?p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at The Cooler in Shell Rock.
Friends and relatives can donate towards Clay's funeral expenses on the funeral home website.
Memorials and cards may be directed to the family: Clay Moser Family, P.O. Box 614 Oelwein, Iowa 50662. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Clay Devin Moser was born Aug. 14, 1960 in Oelwein, the son of Clifford Dean Moser, Sr. and Verna Mardelle (Doudney) Moser. He married Michele Hedrick on Dec. 31, 1989 in Hazleton; they later divorced. Survivors include his three children Jenna, Zachary and Zoee, two grandchildren, five brothers Cliff, Clark, Curt, Cyle, Chad, two sisters Christine and Colleen, and many nieces and nephews.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sep. 22, 2020.
