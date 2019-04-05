Obituary Guest Book View Sign

OELWEIN - Craig "Shakey" Powers, 57, of Oelwein, died at his home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday morning, April 4, 2019.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7?p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Craig Allen Powers was born Jan. 19, 1962 in New Hampton, Iowa, the son of Gary and Bonnie (Larson) Powers. Craig went to school in New Hampton until he was 10 years old. The family moved to Oelwein where he continued his education at the Oelwein Schools. Craig moved to Houston, Texas where he worked for Roto Rooter for five years. Craig was united in marriage in Houston, Texas to Michelle Renee Lumbus on May 9, 1985. The family moved to Richmond, Virginia where Craig continued to work for Roto Rooter. They later moved back to Oelwein where Craig worked at BPI in Waterloo for two years and then at Strang Tire in Oelwein for 15 years. Craig was not able to work for the past eight years due to his illness with sarcoidosis. Craig enjoyed stock car racing, camping, playing cards and spending time with his family.

Craig is survived by his wife Michelle Powers of Oelwein; 2 sons: Kenneth Powers of Oelwein and Richard (Chelsea) Powers of Independence; 3 grandchildren: Emersyn, Jenson and Ainslee Powers and his stepfather Richard Hassler of Maynard.

Funeral Home Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein

