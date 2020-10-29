1/
Curtis J. Chesmore
1942 - 2020
July 5, 1942 - Oct. 25, 2020
MANCHESTER - Curtis J. Chesmore, 78, of Manchester, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was born July 5, 1942, in Independence, to Kenneth Elza and Elinor Huberta (Walter) Chesmore. Marriages: to Nancy Kay Keenan, and later divorced; in 1998, to Shirley Mae Meyers in Independence. She survives, along with four children, Scott, Marsha, Jennifer, Rachel, two stepsons, five grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, six step-grandchildren, nine step great-grandchildren, and two sisters.
Private funeral services will be 10:30?a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at First United Methodist Church in Independence with the Rev. Paul Evans officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the church's website and can be accessed at www.firstumcindee.com. Burial will be in Quasqueton Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-7?p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at White Funeral Home, Independence. The family will not be present. A memorial fund for local 4-H groups has been established and can accessed through PayPal at chesmorecurt@gmail.com. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 29, 2020.
