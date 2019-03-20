GALESBURG, Ill. - Daniel Murphy, Sr., 90 of Galesburg, Ill., died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, Immaculate Conception Catholic church, Lansing, with the Rev. John Moser. Burial with military rites will be in Gethsemane Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, and at the church one hour before Mass Saturday.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 20, 2019