Daniel Thomas Faircloth Jr. (1977 - 2019)
Obituary

HAZLETON - Daniel T. Faircloth, Jr., 41, of Hazleton, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. He was born Sept. 10, 1977, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Daniel Thomas and Debra Lynn (Kemp) Faircloth, Sr. In 2010 he and the former Katie Marie Anstey were married in Tama. Survivors: his wife, his father, 2 stepdaughters, a stepson and many cousins. 
Memorial services will be held at a later date. White Funeral Home, Independence, is assisting the family. 
Funeral Home
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.