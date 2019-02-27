HAZLETON - Daniel T. Faircloth, Jr., 41, of Hazleton, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. He was born Sept. 10, 1977, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Daniel Thomas and Debra Lynn (Kemp) Faircloth, Sr. In 2010 he and the former Katie Marie Anstey were married in Tama. Survivors: his wife, his father, 2 stepdaughters, a stepson and many cousins.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. White Funeral Home, Independence, is assisting the family.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 27, 2019