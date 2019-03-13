INDEPENDENCE - Darlene M. Lorenz, 90, of Independence, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Lexington Estate in Independence. She was born March 22, 1928, in Urbana, to Harley Porter and Opal Lavonne Fox Van Dyke. Marriage: to Glen Walter Lorenz, Dec. 1, 1946, in Independence (d. 2013). Survivors: 1 son Steven (Janine), 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Independence with the Rev. Stuart Vander Vegte. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation: 4 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 13, 2019