MALCOM - David E. Horton, 64, of Malcom, and formerly of Hazleton, died on July 22, 2019, at his home.
A Celebration of life service is pending at this time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the David Horton Memorial Fund.
Dave was born on Oct. 29, 1954, in East Chicago, Indiana, the son of Richard and Evelyn Acheson Horton. He was raised in northern Missouri and in Minnesota. He was a 1972 graduate of Winona, Minnesota High School and then received his AAS in Radio Broadcasting at Brown Institute of Technology in Minneapolis.
On Aug. 9, 1975 he was united in marriage with LuAnn Streittmatter, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein, and the couple made their home in nearby Hazleton.
Dave was employed with KOEL Radio in Oelwein, where he was the Music Director from 1974 until 1986 and Operations Manager from 1986 until 1996. He was responsible for all day parts, production and remotes of the station. In 1997, he began as manager for the Computer Store and Internet Service Provider in Elkader and Oelwein. Part of his duties was handling all advertising, TV, newspaper, radio and direct mail advertising; he also performed many customer service calls.
In 2006, Dave moved to Grinnell and began his employment with KGRN Radio. He was the morning announcer and performed a live morning show on a full service AC station. He voice tracked "Afternoon Drive" for country sister station KCOB in Newton and did other custom voice work for the stations. In 2011, Dave and LuAnn officially made the move to Malcom, allowing them to be closer to their grandchildren. He retired in 2013.
Dave held a great love for his family and enjoyed socializing with family and friends; talking and conversing with anyone and everyone he met was a "hobby" of his. He held a love for fishing, camping and the outdoors, with fly fishing for trout being a passion. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, and the Iowa Hawkeyes! He loved music and his adventures on his motorcycle.
Survivors include his wife, LuAnn of Malcom; two children, Derek Horton of Malcom and Tiffany (Scott) Payne of Grinnell; two grandchildren, Brandon and Samantha Payne of Grinnell; three step-grandchildren, Katelyn Anderson of Jesup, Billie Payne of Hazleton and Courtney Rouse of Independence; one sister, Cheryl (Larry) Riess of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and his niece, Monica Reiss of Seattle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Evelyn Horton.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on July 27, 2019