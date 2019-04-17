Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn Marie (Handke) Latham. View Sign

OELWEIN - Dawn Latham, 60, of Oelwein, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

A Celebration of Life service will be held from 3-7?p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the American Legion in Oelwein. A memorial fund has been established. The Geilenfeld Funeral Home is assisting the family. For condolences, please visit

Dawn Marie was born in Oelwein on Sept. 30, 1958 to parents Lorenz "Larry" and Marian (Meyer) Handke. She attended Oelwein High School and then graduated Hawkeye Community College's Respiratory Therapy program. She had been employed as a Respiratory Therapist with Allen Hospital in Waterloo. On June 6, 2006 she was united in marriage with Lowell Latham in Oelwein.

Her family (including her dogs) was everything to her. She was a strong woman who did everything she could for her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by them.

Left to celebrate Dawn's life are her husband Lowell; her children: Crystal Klein (Jay Hillman) of Oelwein and Felicia Klein (Chad Knight) of Hazleton; her stepdaughter Lanessa Yauslin of Oelwein; her grandchildren: Bridget Franck, Chloe and Dalton Yauslin; her siblings: Rich (Debbie) Handke of Cedar Falls and Mary Fistler of Walker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

309 1St Ave Ne

Oelwein , IA 50662

309 1St Ave Ne

Oelwein , IA 50662

(319) 283-4653

