Delores May (Scott) Liberman
1931 - 2020
Oct. 24, 1931 - Oct. 28, 2020
MANCHESTER - Delores May Liberman, 89, of Manchester, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Sioux City, to Walter and Katherine (Wulf) Scott. Marriage: Aug. 19, 1948 to George Edward Liberman (d. 1987). Survivors: seven children, Georgia, Jackie, Ronald, Charlotte, Charlene, Peggy, Rodney, 32 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 11?a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, where visitation will be 9?a.m. to service time. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
