POSTVILLE - Deloris Olson, 93, of Postville, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at All Saints Assisted Living/Memory Care, Madison, Wis.
Funeral service is 11?a.m. Thursday, June 6, Marion Lutheran Church, Gunder, with the Rev. Marshall Hahn, and burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 5-8?p.m. Wednesday at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elgin, and after 10?a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be gifted to Marion Lutheran Church, PO Box 56, St. Olaf, IA 52072.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on June 3, 2019