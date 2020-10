Or Copy this URL to Share

Oct. 29, 2020

MONONA - Dennis Rogers, 70, of Monona, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at his home in Monona.

There are no services planned at this time.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona is assisting the family with arrangements.

